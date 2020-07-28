Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

