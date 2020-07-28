Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.50 and its 200 day moving average is $234.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

