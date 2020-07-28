Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 129 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 850,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.33. 77,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.87 and its 200 day moving average is $283.49. The firm has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

