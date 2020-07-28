Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 6,089 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

