Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.17. 15,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $134.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.