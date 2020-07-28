Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Holdings Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.81% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

