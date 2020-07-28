NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.26. 955,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $285.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

