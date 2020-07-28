Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nike by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 138,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.