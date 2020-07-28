Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199,991 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $185,977,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 173,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,850. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

