NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVDA stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $413.92. 125,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.73 and a 200-day moving average of $304.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

