O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lifted by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $463.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.45.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.79.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.