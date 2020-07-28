Page Arthur B Grows Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Page Arthur B grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.0% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 58,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 203,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.92.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

