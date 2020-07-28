Page Arthur B Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NYSE MMM traded down $7.05 on Tuesday, hitting $156.19. 258,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

