Page Arthur B Has $202,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Page Arthur B lessened its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Clorox were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.31.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $230.05. 24,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,379. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

