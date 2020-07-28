Page Arthur B Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.19. 100,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,907. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.