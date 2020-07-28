Page Arthur B Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novartis by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,565,000 after purchasing an additional 701,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,588,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,358. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

