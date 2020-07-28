Page Arthur B Sells 7,032 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,594,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. 51,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

