Page Arthur B Sells 800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Page Arthur B reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of ECL traded down $15.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,801. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

