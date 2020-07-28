Page Arthur B Sells 923 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.2% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after buying an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $309.78. The company had a trading volume of 64,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The firm has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.