Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,233 shares during the quarter. Palomar comprises approximately 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.83% of Palomar worth $38,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $94.78.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock worth $74,916,666. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Palomar Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.