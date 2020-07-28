Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $291.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,344. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.