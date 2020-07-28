Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,222 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 6.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.70. 219,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

