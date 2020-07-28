Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 2.5% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

PYPL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.86. 232,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

