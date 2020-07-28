Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,797 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,506,000 after acquiring an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 251,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

