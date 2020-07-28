Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 1,850 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 2.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.60. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

