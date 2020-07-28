Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 2,386 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.42. 4,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

