Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 4,756 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.31. 71,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

