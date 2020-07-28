Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 900 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

ADBE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.42. 40,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.17 and its 200-day moving average is $368.62. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

