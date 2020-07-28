Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes $3.77 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

