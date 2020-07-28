Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,386. The firm has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.27 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

