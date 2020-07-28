Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.16. 69,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.49. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

