Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $124.77. 30,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

