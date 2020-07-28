Raymond James & Associates Acquires 62,992 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of American Tower worth $176,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.41. 58,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.29. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit