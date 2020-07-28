Raymond James & Associates Acquires 62,992 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of American Tower worth $176,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.41. 58,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.29. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

