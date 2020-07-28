Raymond James & Associates Buys 93,356 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $396,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after purchasing an additional 811,103 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $117.77. 246,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,330. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

