Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $159,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,018,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

