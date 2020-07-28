Raymond James & Associates Has $166.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,913 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $166,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $204,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.51. 103,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,972. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.07. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.36.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.