Raymond James & Associates Has $276.42 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Broadcom worth $276,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

AVGO traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.00. 45,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

