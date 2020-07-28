Raymond James & Associates Has $311.48 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $311,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.53. 145,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.77. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.