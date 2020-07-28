Raymond James & Associates Has $518.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185,268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $518,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,753. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.