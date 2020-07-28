Raymond James & Associates Has $794.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 3.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $794,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,763,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

