Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Mcdonald’s worth $216,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.37.

MCD stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.23. 233,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

