Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,821 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Automatic Data Processing worth $162,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after buying an additional 608,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. 58,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

