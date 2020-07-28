Raymond James & Associates Sells 35,398 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $181,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.44 on Tuesday, hitting $389.53. 30,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

