Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires New Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.13% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11,056.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 329,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,703. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

