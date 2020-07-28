Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. 99,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

