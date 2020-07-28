Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 766.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 906,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 731,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 494,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 126,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 442,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,824. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

