Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 29,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.