Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $18.22 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 456,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 847,525 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

