Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $2.12 Million in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 1.19% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HYDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75.

