Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,936,000 after buying an additional 2,680,649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after purchasing an additional 992,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,965,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after purchasing an additional 610,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,497,000 after buying an additional 558,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.39. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.